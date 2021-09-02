Reebok’s futuristic Zig Kinetica II shoe gets a Gore-Tex weatherproof upgrade

Reebok’s Zig Kinetica II sneaker may be one of the brand’s top models, helping it climb out of the ditch Adidas left it in. The futuristic shoe has been part of Reebok’s more successful collaborations, including partnerships with fellow streetwear brands Brain Dead and Cottweiler, and has even been deemed an “underrated” sneaker by Input.

As winter — and possibly more storm flooding — approaches, Reebok has transformed its Zig Kinetica II to withstand any weather, adding a hefty Gore-Tex upper to the sneaker, which now looks more like a boot. Arriving in monochromatic black and white color schemes, the performance shoes now bear slip-proof and waterproof features, all while maintaining a surprisingly stylish look.

Ready for anything — Elevated, literally, by a spiked outsole, the Gore-Tex Zig Kinetica II has been reimagined with plenty of technical design features. A durable ripstop-looking upper, which extends upward like a boot, replaces the shoe’s traditional low-top upper. Tonal warped patterns call back to the groovy details on the original sneaker, while zipper closures, ankle straps, and two lockdown straps wrap around the heels, mid-foot, and forefoot.

Oversized Gore-Tex branding hits the medial sides of the stable sneaker — if you can even call it that anymore — and six cables lock down the front. The Zig Kinetica II’s standout sole design remains the same, only reinforced with substantial Vibram traction to get you through any type of weather.

A Japan exclusive — Available in a practical “Core Black” and a mod “Chalk” rendition, Reebok’s Zig Kinetica II Edge Gore-Tex offers a functional, yet fashionable shoe — and thanks to Reebok’s suffering reputation, the sneaker boot will likely be free of hype and easy to obtain. Still, its sleek design promises a brighter future for Reebok, if the brand chooses to keep distributing clean kicks rather than default to a cash-grabbing collaboration.

There’s only one downside to the Zig Kinetica II Edge Gore-Tex shoe: Like most dapper outdoor gear, the sneaker boot has only dropped in Japan. Retailing for ¥20,900 (around $190), the rugged shoe is a bit costly, not inducing the price of a proxy service. Still, your purchase can be justified the next time the weather gets ugly — and at least you’ll be looking good.