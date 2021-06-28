Reebok's bangin' Beatnik sandal gets even more down to Earth with natural dyes

As soon as Reebok brought back the Beatnik from its archives last year, the jagged-toothed sandal became one of our favorites in the market. There’s nothing else that looks quite like it, an its name denotes how well it fits into a fashion landscape that’s become increasingly crunchy.

Soon, the Beatnik will become an even more down-to-Earth footwear choice. Reebok has announced a new pack of sandals that utilizes natural dyes to achieve their beige and blue colors. Taking inspiration from Earth and water respectively, the two new Beatniks will feature slight variations in each pair as a result of the dye process.

Also new to the “Natural Dye” pack are straps with mountains running across to further ground the sandals in nature. The velcro straps are a natural landing point for eyes and stick out as much as the spiked outsole that defines the sandal.

A throwback with impeccable timing — Two years after quietly reintroducing the Beatnik in Japan, Reebok brought back the sandal in the United States last year right as outdoor gear and counter-culture imagery became two of the hottest trends in fashion and streetwear, and more dudes than ever began rocking sandals. The Beatnik first launched in 1994, but the retro silhouette is even more timely today — when countless people are dressing like they’re about to hike a 14er and/or drop acid at a Grateful Dead show.

Durable Cordura nylon is used for the Beatnik’s upper, while the rubber outsole’s spikes provide enough traction for moderate hikes or simply look cool as hell for everyday wear. Because of the natural dye process, we anticipate these specific variants to look even better with wear as they become dirty and fade in the sun (presuming, of course, that you’re doing things right).

The two “Natural Dye” colors for the Beatnik will get a wide release sometime next month, selling for $120 through Reebok’s website as well as retailers like Bodega, End. Clothing, and Sneakersnstuff.

Don’t let the numerous channels lull you into complacency, though, as the Beatnik routinely sells out in even its most baseline treatments. It’s not quite a secret that the Beatnik is hot, but the sandal will still make your feet stand out this summer, and for many more ahead.