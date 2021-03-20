One of DAKINE's most rugged roll-top backpacks is just $70 right now

I have a confession to make: I’ve been buying way, way too much spring and summer apparel lately. That’s likely because I’m anxious to get outdoors after giving away most of last summer to quarantine.

If you’re feeling the same way and are ready to get back to the beach to surf, back to camping and hiking, or even go back to school, do it in style with this DAKINE roll-top backpack on sale for $70 at REI. It usually runs one Benjamin Franklin, so it’s a little under $30 off.

DAKINE

The roll-top Cyclone might look like a standard backpack, but it’s not. It has a waterproof “plastic welded” system on the seams, then finishes the rest with a Cordura fabric and ripstop, keeping everything inside safe from the elements. DAKINE considers this a fully capable wet/dry bag.

Tough Cordura Fabric — This isn’t the biggest discount ever, but we don’t see deals on goods from DAKINE very often, especially on its popular Cyclone collection. That’s because the Cyclone lineup uses super-rugged Cordura fabric that’s rip, tear, and weather resistant.

Perhaps the best feature is the roll-up design at the top. This way, you can easily access your gear without fumbling with a zipper or stuff it as full as you can as I usually do. This bag has plenty of wet/dry storage with a 32L capacity, including a secondary weatherproof side pocket perfect for your phone or keys. And unlike typical backpacks, it has an adjustable sternum strap, which for me is a must-have.

From now until March 29, REI members can get an extra 20 percent off with coupon code “MEMBER21” so don’t delay.