Rick Owens’ massive Converse Weapon sneaker returns in tonal colors

Last year, Rick Owens and Converse joined forces to create the aptly named DRKSHDW DRKSTAR, TURBODRK, and TURBOWPN — three sneakers that put a gothic spin on Converse classics. The duo is back at it again with two new iterations of the DRKSHDW TURBOWPN, a punky makeover of Converse’s Weapon basketball sneaker from the ‘80s.

Into the shadows — To say Owens has an affinity for untraditional aesthetics and exaggerated proportions is an understatement, but the upcoming TURBOWPN is just that. It takes its cues from the Weapon’s original basketball shoe origins and sits on a revamped tread. And because you can’t have a Rick Owens sneaker without a platform, the kicks’ protruding sole is about double its usual height. Even though the shoes are oversized and chunky, they’re equipped with a CX foam insole and plush inner lining for extra padding.

The only simple thing about these kicks is their respective color palettes, showing up in clay (white) and egret (black). Both uppers utilize premium cowhide leather and similar to the designers’ previous collabs, the tongue protrudes well towards the sky. Converse’s traditional star logo is fused with Rick Owens’ own celestial motifs with a long pointed star on the lateral.

Converse’s original Weapon appeared on the feet of NBA athletes in 1986, and Owens’ 2022 upgrade maintains some of its nostalgic charms. Design lines on the midsole, the Y-bar, heel cap, and upper pay tribute to the original model but are now seen through the more-aggressive Owens lens. Tongue tags offer a hit of co-branding too, with the same elongated star logo above “TURBOWPN.” We’re also back to round toes here, leaving the square design of the TURBODRK.

Accessories are covered in the drop, starting with a six-panel nylon baseball cap in the dark clay color. A drawstring bag also comes in black, complete with contrasting pearl cotton cords and strings. Both are fitted with the pair’s co-branding.

The Converse x Rick Owens DRKSHDW TURBOWPN and accompanying accessories are set to drop May 3 via Converse’s and Rick Owens’ web stores, as well as at select physical retailers. Converse in itself is a year-round staple, but the Owens upgrade takes that timelessness to a whole new level.