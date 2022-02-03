Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty drops sexy men’s lingerie for Valentine’s Day

Rihanna’s recent pregnancy reveal is all the advertising her lingerie line needs, but the star has still prepared a hot lineup of styles for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations. The collection, which takes on an appropriate red and lace theme, features pieces for men, too — ridding lingerie of its gendered connotations and finally letting guys get sexy.

Since its launch in 2018, Savage X Fenty has embraced all genders, body types, and ethnicities in both its offerings and campaigns. In doing so, the brand has experienced explosive revenue growth. It has influenced luxury fashion giants like LVMH to invest in Savage X Fenty, unseated popular lingerie companies like Victoria’s Secret that have long rejected inclusivity, and, most recently, opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Las Vegas, with more locations to come. Savage X Fenty has also teased maternity styles for obvious reasons, promising hot yet comfortable pieces. Simply put, there’s something for everyone at Rihanna’s brand, which is why everyone loves it.

The fellas get flirty — Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day collection is one that “celebrates fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity,” according to the brand’s website. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it,” the description adds. “With offerings ranging from everyday basics to more provocative pieces, Savage X Fenty is lingerie for everyone.”

While the brand has previously offered boxers and briefs for men, its latest capsule dives deeper into the provocative theme. Featuring red mesh crop tops, harnesses, and skimpy briefs, the range seems to be inspired by fetishwear — making it ideal for after-date plans. Mesh tank tops, terrycloth robes, and heart-print satin boxer shorts are also included in the Valentine’s Day offerings, which span from sizes XS to 3XL.

Fans have had an overwhelmingly positive response to the collection, with one tweeting, “finally, men can be sluts.” Another added, “one thing about @rihanna and @SavageXFenty is that they listen! When she first put out the men’s collection we collectively said ‘girl we want more sexy ish, not just basic boxers and briefs.’ Now look…other brands should take note.”

Accessible as ever, the pieces are all under $40, with many of them retailing for under $20. Most sizes are still available on the Savage X Fenty website, although they’re subject to sell out with Valentine’s Day around the corner. Hopefully, more sexy styles for men will follow — even better if they’re modeled by A$AP Rocky. What are the odds he’s wearing Rihanna’s collection for Valentine’s Day?