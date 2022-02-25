Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is opening a store in New York City

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand is about to, literally, set up shop in New York City. According to WWD, the lingerie label has signed a 10-year lease for a flagship store in the Triangle Building, located in Brooklyn near the Barclays Center. The space is Savage x Fenty’s largest retail location to date, as well as its first standalone store.

Savage x Fenty began its retail expansion after securing $115 million of funding from LVMH, with the luxury group noting the lingerie line’s “explosive revenue growth of over 200 percent” in the past year. Already, Savage x Fenty has brick-and-mortar locations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, with both stores opening in early 2022. Each shop features a mannequin wall, floor-to-ceiling photos of Rihanna, and underwear and sleep sets on display for shoppers to explore. More retail locations are expected from Savage x Fenty in Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Location is everything — While an official opening date for the NYC store has not been announced, sources told WWD that construction on the space has begun, and will take at least a few months to complete. Per the publication, the exterior facade of the Triangle Building will be branded with Savage x Fenty’s bright colors, logo, and other marketing materials — undoubtedly featuring Rihanna.

A look at the Savage x Fenty store in Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Triangle Building is already surrounded by popular shopping locations, and notably sits across the street from a Victoria’s Secret, perhaps Savage x Fenty’s biggest competitor. Nearby large-scale advertisements for Rihanna’s lingerie brand — which embraces all genders, body types, and ethnicities, something Victoria’s Secret is only now exploring — may further unseat the mall store.

Such inclusivity, as well as Rihanna’s massive influence, has fueled the success of Savage x Fenty while also raising industry standards as a whole. The brand’s retail expansion will continue to push boundaries, especially as shoppers see themselves represented in tangible ways, not just online.

More to come — At the ICR 2022 virtual retail conference in January, Savage x Fenty revealed it would expand its brand internationally, while also offering new products like loungewear, swimwear, shapewear, and home goods. Just as it did with Victoria’s Secret, Rihanna’s empire may soon eclipse others in those categories, including Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear and Kylie Jenner’s swimwear line.

As of now, Savage x Fenty offers sleepwear, underwear, and lingerie for all genders between sizes XS to 3XL. Most of its products are expected to be available in-store and online, although the brand may decide to launch exclusive merchandise for its NYC store opening — much like streetwear label Supreme. Regardless, fans will be lining up down the street to enter the New York Savage x Fenty location, whenever it opens.