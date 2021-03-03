Your home needs this incense holder made from a Nike Air Force 1 sneaker

Sneaker candles, candle holders, and even planters are already very much a thing — but an artist out of Chicago has made kicks-inspired homegoods more stripped down and tasteful.

Rob Valentino has turned Air Force 1 soles-inspired soles into incense holders and trays that can be used for all your smoking needs. The white rubber soles, which Valentino made himself, are hollow and filled with a clear resin, beneath which a graphic creates the illusion that you're looking down on an actual Air Force 1.

With a sleight profile, these Air Force 1-inspired incense holders look better than slapping down a sneaker-sized accessory on your bookshelf or coffee table. And even with the "Air" logo removed from the midsole, other sneakerheads will know exactly which sole they're looking at.

Rob Valentino

Version 2.0 — Valentino previously made a similar product out of an Air Jordan 1 "Bred"-inspired sole without the top-down graphic beneath the resin. Those sold out, but the void from looking at them from anywhere but the side left a little to be desired.

The new Air Force 1 tray feels like a more complete product, and here's hoping it's only the beginning of a sneaker series. Countless soles could be used for an incense holder, and it'd be dope if Valentino eventually expanded into a wider range of the classics.

I groan each time I see another sneaker candle in a carefully curated Instagram still, and Valentino's incense holder is a fresh take on the idea.

Rob Valentino

He's got some hand-dyed goods, too — Valentino usually works with dying practices, and some of his homemade material is still up for sale. A tie-dye-like bleached T-shirt is the first of 12 planned tee releases, and dip-dyed Nike crew socks with hand-screened graphics are available in pink or purple.

All of Valentino's wares are relatively cheap, too, and are a great deal for handmade goods. The incense holders and T-shirts are both just $30, while the rich-colored socks are $15 a pop. As streetwear sits firmly mainstream and Supreme is now owned by an international corporation, supporting a small, independent creator is a way to return to the field's roots.