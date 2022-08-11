Roger Federer’s revamped On Clubhouse sneaker beefs up on cushioning

Swiss footwear brand On is paying homage to tennis legend Roger Federer’s early days with a new version of The Roger Clubhouse sneaker. On is known for its running shoe lineup, but the revamped Clubhouse adds to its tennis category for the brand’s highest-profile investor and endorser. While the original silhouette is a low-top, the remodeled version gets a boost in height and cushioning.

On has multiple sneakers specifically for Federer — the Pro, Centre Court, and Advantage — and the original Clubhouse is all about tapping into the nostalgia of his career. Inspired by tennis champions of the ‘90s, the sneaker’s upper features multiple overlays for a more intricate look than other one-panel uppers from the time. It adopts a higher collar than its predecessor for more support around the ankles and also utilizes some of the same tech from On’s running sneakers.

Walking on clouds — The brand uses its CloudTec sole technology to maintain lightweight comfort and cushioning along with a Speedboard layer built into the midsole. As your foot hits the ground, Cloudtec compresses to soften the landing, while the Speedboard flexes to absorb energy. Tennis players put up to three times their body weight into their shoes as they play, making a dense midsole a must.

On Running On Running On Running

Wimbledon guidelines still tout an all-white rule for competitors, and the white pair nods to the sleek professionalism of the competitive court. An additional black pair sports an inky upper atop a stark white sole, allowing for a sophisticated edge. Extra stitching and perforations add a retro feel, but the shoe is fitted with layers of vegan leather for a contemporary upgrade. About 5 percent of the original sneaker comes from recycled content and 25 percent of the polyester is recycled, although it’s unclear if the sustainability specs have changed for the high-top version.

Federer was a Nike loyalist until 2018, when he joined forces with On as a co-owner. He hadn’t worn an On model until last year, however, when the two debuted their Roger Pro sneaker at the 2021 Qatar Open tournament. A straight set loss against Hubert Hurcakz at the 2021 Wimbledon and a subsequent knee surgery have made his return to the court tricky, but that hasn’t slowed down the output of his kicks.

The high-top Roger Clubhouse will release August 24 via On Running and BSTN’s websites. They retail for $180, a $30 increase from the original lows.