The next great foam clog is made out of defective dildos

Foam clogs have become one of the hottest categories in footwear, and one Los Angeles-based brand can claim a distinctive component of its shoe that the likes of Crocs, Yeezy, and Merrell cannot: dildos.

Rose In Good Faith — a brand that typically caters to Billie Eilish, Soundcloud rappers, and other grunge appropriators — has partnered with the sex toy company Doc Johnson to give new life to defective dildos. Don’t worry, though, the repurposed phalluses have never been anywhere near the inside of a person.

Dubbed the Plastic Soul, the first sneaker from Rose in Good Faith makes use of factory discard dildos that were ground down into tiny cubes of TPE. That material was then mixed with EVA foam, a mainstay in contemporary sneakers, and injected into the mold of the geometric clog you see before you. The resulting clog is on-trend as a suitable alternative to Crocs or the Yeezy Foam Runner, and it even provides a satisfactory answer to the question, What do we do with dildos not good enough for people’s various orifices?

Two years of playing with dildos — The two partners in repurposed footwear say they spent two years developing the process behind a great conversation piece for your feet. A raised arch was built into the footbed to reduce stress on your knees and hops, and a cork insole will quickly mold to your feet for a personalized sense of purpose.

Similar to the other foam clogs you’re familiar with, the Plastic Soul is a versatile footwear option that should suit you well through the course of your day, particularly during summer. You can wear it to the pool, to work that keeps you on your feet — hell, even an orgy if that’s your style.

To pick up your own pair of the Plastic Soul, head to Rose in Good Faith’s website and prepare to part with $130. Sizing is available in whole numbers from a men’s 6 to 13, and the brand recommends you go a full size up in order to achieve the slightly loose fit it’s intended.