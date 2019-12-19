Russell Westbrook’s new signature Jordan shoe is a wonderful Frankenstein

Russell Westbrook’s third signature shoe is the exact wonderful mess you’d expect. Jordan Brand officially announced the Why Not? Zer0.3, which features a loud mix of design elements and a colorway inspired by static noise.

What’s new? — The Zer0.3 is Westbrook’s lightest shoe yet, sits lower to the ground than its predecessor, and has the biggest Zoom Air bag in the series. But it’s its design that speaks volumes, with a decoupled outsole inspired by the Air Jordan XXVIII. That’s one of Westbrook’s favorite Air Jordans — a sentiment practically no one else would share.

A midfoot strap adds to the noise, as does exaggerated stitching and a “Why Not?” patch referencing “please stand by” graphics. The more I look at them, the more I come to love them — a confirmation that I must be as crazy as Russ.

How and when can I cop? — This initial colorway will drop January 2, followed by two more on January 9 and February 27, respectively. Mens sizes go for $130, and you’ll be able to cop at Jordan.com and select retailers.