Salehe Bembury’s wildly popular Crocs are restocking soon

If by this point you still don’t have a solid pair of Crocs, you might want to think about investing in the brand’s Salehe Bembury collab. The partnership took the shoe world by storm last year when Bembury reimagined the clogs in a fingerprint molded pattern. Unsurprisingly, the rubber clogs sold out in seconds, but the duo is giving its fans another chance to cop a pair later this month.

Bembury has revealed that his Pollex silhouette will return in three color schemes, two of which are rereleases from the first drop. His latest campaign draws the support of R&B crooner Miguel and Sabrina Zada, better known as Pasabist on Instagram.

Salehe Bembury/Crocs Salehe Bembury/Crocs Salehe Bembury/Crocs Salehe Bembury/Crocs Salehe Bembury/Crocs Salehe Bembury/Crocs Salehe Bembury/Crocs

Each of the color variations — the aptly named lime green “Crocodile,” lavender “Urchin,” and white “Stratus” — appear with the same outdoor-ready construction. The new “Crocodile” iteration is the brightest of the three and replaces the forest green “Cucumber” from last December. Wavy ridges on the shoes resemble Bembury’s fingerprint, a motif he now includes in almost all of his designs. Nylon straps are held with plastic buckles and cobranded with the two collaborators’ logos at the heel. While normal Crocs are made of smooth foam, Bembury’s printed version adds traction and grip when you’re wearing them outside.

The gift that keeps on giving — The lime green pair also seems to be a continuation of the 1-of-1 pair gifted to Aminé last December, and as of now, there’s no mention of a Family and Friends color scheme this time around. Bembury is still keen on the gifts, though, as he posted Lebron James in an all-black pair, which seems to be named “Sasquatch.” Clearly, this is just the beginning of a long and happy Bembury/Crocs relationship.

The Crocs Pollex Clog by Salehe Bembury is set to drop at 12 p.m. EST on May 24 for $85 (if you manage to pay retail). Head to the Beaspunge and Crocs websites with plenty of time, given that the first drop was hectic. Interested buyers can also subscribe to the mailing list for more product and release information — because when it comes to the frenzy that ensues any Salehe Bembury release, it’s best to be prepared.