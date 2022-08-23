Salomon’s 75th anniversary sneakers are ready for fall weather

Salomon’s extensive archive of high-performance footwear is exactly what’s brought the brand to popularity, and its latest drop only emphasizes that. Made in honor of the brand’s 75th anniversary, a trio of sneakers pays homage to Salomon’s pioneering 1992 Adventure 7 silhouette: the XT-6 Expanse, Raid Wind, and XT-Quest models.

The archive-inspired collection is one of many: Only a few weeks ago, Salomon debuted its Speedverse PRG, a sneaker modeled after the original Speedcross silhouette. Before that, the brand introduced its ACS Pro Advanced sneaker, influenced by a model from the mid-'00s and updated with modern technology. Both sneakers have sold out nearly every time they restock, proving Salomon’s archival styles are suited for the modern world — that is, when paired with the brand’s latest high-tech features.

Ready for anything — Just in time for transitional fall weather, Salomon’s 75th-anniversary pack is a continuation of the brand’s versatile footwear offerings — meaning its three pairs are ready for taking walks in the rain or hiking up a mountain. Equipped for any occasion, the sneakers boast an internal Endofit sleeve to provide a precise fit, durable synthetic uppers done up in heritage-inspired colors, and an OrthoLite sockliner for superior breathability and cushioning.

The XT-6 Expanse. Salomon

Retro-style laces and a palette inspired by ‘90s outdoor gear outfit every sneaker “because while times have changed, our spirit hasn’t,” Salomon’s website says. Seasonally appropriate shades like orange, brown, and emerald green dress the trio of sneakers, making them just as fashionable as they are functional. Really, you can’t go wrong with any pair, but you’ll want to make the most of each shoe’s technical features.

With all-terrain Contagrip and lace lockers, the Raid Wind is best for people seeking a hefty trail runner that can withstand all types of conditions and wear. The XT-6 Expanse, which features an Agile Chassis system to provide stability, can be worn by those seeking a sneaker to withstand (and look good in) both outdoor and urban environments. Consumers seeking the most stability, however, can turn to the XT-Quest and its 4D Advanced Chassis system and all-terrain Contagrip sole.

Salomon Salomon Salomon