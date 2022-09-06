Salomon upgrades its hit ACS Pro Advanced sneakers

Hot on the heels of its 75th anniversary archive-inspired collection, Salomon Advanced is tapping further into its history with a trio of ACS Pro Advanced sneakers.

The ‘00s sneaker isn’t just getting an aesthetic upgrade, but a spec one too. An Agile Chassis system puts the “ACS” in ACS Pro to provide a more stabilized stride. A sturdy Kurim structure on the upper grants breathability and comfort, while the skeleton-like Kurim caging optimizes airflow by way of strategically placed openings throughout the upper’s medial and lateral sides.

While the ACS is a key element, the sneaker is also constructed with a Quicklace lacing system, a mesh upper for even more breathability, and a TPU film upper. The thick sole unit equips its wearer with tread and traction, whether they’re hiking the trails or exploring the cityscape, rain or shine.

Complete your fit — The ACS Pro Advanced will drop in three seasonal color schemes. The first, an earthy beige iteration, is already up for sale. Its sandy shades dress the sneaker almost in its entirety, making for an apt transitional shoe. Darker versions will follow suit with one appearing in dark gray, beige, and magenta, while the other takes on gray, brown, green, and blue.

In gearing up for the 2022 relaunch of the kicks, it was important that the Salomon sub-label align itself with its “archive tradition,” per the press release. The ACS Pro, which was influenced by the AGS Pro from the 2000s, is a staple for hikers and streetwear lovers two decades later.

The production comes from “a space where curiosity fuels exploration and encourages an ongoing collaboration between the outdoors and humankind,” the brand said. Basically, you should experience everything the outdoors has to offer, and Salomon’s technical footwear will help you do it.

You can shop the Salomon ACS Pro Advanced sneakers on Salomon’s website and select retailers. They run at a solid $230, but for a shoe this sturdy, you’ll likely get your money’s worth.