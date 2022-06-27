Salomon's trail-ready ACS Pro Advanced sneaker gets the racing treatment

Salomon and Kar L’Art de L’Automobile have officially released their anticipated collab after weeks of teasing. Comprised of the Salomon ACS Pro Advanced sneaker and accompanying apparel, the collection draws on Arthur Kar’s brand and the joys of racing.

Pedal to the metal — The sneakers, which appear in two color variants, contrast from Salomon’s usual makeups and instead opt for something much bolder. Nicknamed the “Kar ACS Pro,” the first is based in red mesh with yellow and green overlays. It’s a sight for sore eyes — whether that’s good or bad is up to you — and sets up an homage to L’Art’s vintage garage logo.

The other pair is equally as bold and comes inspired by Kar’s “Karwasaki” motorbike in gradient pink and blue. In this case, black serves as the accent shade on the mesh toes, inner liner, and detailing. Both sneakers feature hits of Salomon and L’Art branding on the toe, tongue, and heel, and a double heel tag takes its place at the rear.

Apparel will also be joining the sneakers in a display of racing-inspired garments. Matching jackets and pants make up the tracksuits, graphic t-shirts are full of “L’Art” and “Karacing” branding, and the shorts and bucket hats follow a close blueprint. Socks round out the fit in black and white options. Oakley also joins the collection with L’Art Vision Flak 2.0 and L’Art Vision Gascan sunglasses in the same two color schemes seen throughout the capsule.

All gas no breaks — If you’re familiar with the French boutique, you’ll recognize the red/yellow/green motifs of the sneaker are also a nod to its use of traffic lights in collaborations past. Its previous Vans offering revamped three Old Skool sneakers in the same color scheme. But if you’re a fan of the more neutral and colorless Salomon lineup, the ACS Pro Advanced trail sneaker, which debuted in 2021, has two other variants that may be more your speed.

You can find the complete Salomon x Kar L’Art de L’Automobile collection on Kar’s and Salomon’s respective websites. They can be yours for about $240, a steal considering the French retailer claims the kicks are faster than a car.