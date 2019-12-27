Sean Wotherspoon reveals his all-corduroy Asics collab

After months of teasing, Sean Wotherspoon has finally revealed a full look at his collaboration with Asics and Atmos. The Gel Lyte III continues his love affair with corduroy with a colorful mix of the material similar to his highly coveted Nike Air Max 1/97. A tearaway patch on the heel reveals dual branding for Atmos and Wotherspoon, and the Asics branding can be removed and replaced with a variety of colors.

Hold your horses — Wotherspoon and Atmos have yet to announce a launch date, and earlier photos of the collab indicated it was in the early stages of development. Now that Wotherspoon gave a full look at the sneaker on his YouTube show, we’d imagine a release should come sooner than later, hopefully by the spring.

What we can confirm is that this is an absolute banger, and sneakerheads will be all over it. It may not be much of a departure from Wotherspoon’s last sneaker, but the multi-colored cord treatment is a winning formula.