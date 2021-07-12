Seiko puts your starter Pokémon on your wrist with these amazing watches

Seiko will soon give you the opportunity to wear your favorite original starter Pokémon on your wrist. The Japanese watch brand is releasing three limited-edition timepieces that will once again make you choose between Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle.

The first two phases for each Pokémon appear in subdials anchored in a dial in the color of their respective type, while their fully evolved form is engraved onto the case back. For the third subdial, which appears at the 9 o'clock position, a rotating Pokéball counts the seconds.

Seiko’s watches should be an instant draw for Pokémon fanatics, and the brand is well known as a perfect starting point for those interested in getting into watch collecting. Dollar for dollar, you’ll have a hard time finding a better watch for your money — which means it isn’t just fandom that’ll make one of the timepieces a worthy investment.

You just gotta catch one — Each of the Pokémon watches will be limited to 700 models each, which should get rid of the idea of catching ‘em all for all but the most ardent of collectors. For everyone else, just choosing one will land a highly detailed and wearable collector’s item for the three Pokémon that started it all.

Bulbasaur’s watch is given a vine motif bevel, an index with the floral pattern from Vinosaur’s back, and a green gradient dial to invoke the “Solar Beam” move. Charmander’s, meanwhile, sees the bezel done up with flames to go along with a claw-like index and a red dial done up in swirling flames. To complete the collection, Squirtle’s watch sees its shell pattern used for the bezel, as well as a water spray index and a dial representing Blastoise’s “Hydro-Pump” move.

Each of the three watches sees the subdials list the evolving level for its Pokémon within, and the case back is also engraved with the edition of 700. They’ll also come in a special box in the style of Pokéball, which should prove impossible to throw out.

Seiko’s three new Pokémon watches, priced at ~$450 apiece, are slated to release August 6 exclusively through the brand’s Japanese website. All you’ll need to land one stateside is a proxy service, a modest amount of work for a killer Pokémon collectible that you can wear every day.