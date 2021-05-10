Skepta's next Nike collab is for soccer players only

Skepta may just have the international soccer tournaments this summer locked down. The British rapper has unveiled his next Nike collaboration, and it’s not a sneaker but a proper soccer boot.

Nike’s Phantom will join the Nike SK line, which just recently saw the release of a Tailwind V adorned with butterfly wings. Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood already has a pair in hand, and you can bet that British players will be eager to wear the boots of the Grime superstar.

The blood-red boots feature “SK” branding and a reflective navy blue heel to match Skepta’s previous Nike sneakers. Metallic details also feature on a silver Swoosh, as well as on the studs with a speckled effect. Black zig-zag stripes appear across the toe, completing what should be the hottest boot of the summer.

We haven’t seen anything like this since Yeezy cleats — While athletic brands like Nike and Adidas bringing musicians into the fold has been one of the defining trends of the last 10-ish years, it’s rare to see such collaborations make their way onto the field of play. The only real comparison for Skepta’s Phantom boots are Kanye West and Adidas’ Yeezy 350 football cleats, which looked well out of place when rocked by Von Miller and Deandre Hopkins five years ago.

The Yeezy cleats weren’t aligned with the NFL’s uniform guidelines, which meant fines each time a player wore them. Fortunately, the governing bodies of soccer are much lenient than the No Fun League. If anything, Skepta’s Phantoms are much tamer than the boots we usually see professional soccer players wear. Neons that don’t match team uniforms are a common sight on the pitch, but a Skepta collab will simply hit different.

