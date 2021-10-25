Kim Kardashian’s Skims x Fendi apparel collab might break the internet

Fendi and Skims are officially collaborating, Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram. According to the influencer, the “first of its kind” partnership combines the luxury of Fendi with the innovation of Skims, producing a collection of co-branded shapewear, tights, and apparel.

To Kris Jenner’s chagrin, pictures of the collaborative pieces surfaced prematurely on Instagram, showing off a range of Skims apparel emblazoned with Fendi’s signature logo print. Most of the pieces, including a crop top, tight skirt, and long sleeve and short sleeve dresses, seem to be exclusive to the partnership, as the silhouettes are not sold as part of Skims’ base collection.

What to expect — Kim’s debut of the capsule highlights pieces not shown in previous pictures, including a sheer black tights and bra set, co-branded bodysuits, an olive puffer jacket, and a tan jumpsuit. Most of the apparel, like Skims typical offerings, is made of body-hugging material, although the pieces look thicker than the brand’s classic shapewear — perhaps implementing Fendi’s luxury.

While Skims has yet to collaborate with a designer brand, its team-up with Fendi isn’t necessarily surprising. Kardashian and Kim Jones, the artistic director of Fendi’s womenswear and couture, have been friends for a long time; not to mention Jones is one of high fashion’s most frequent collaborators. In September, the designer partnered with Donatella Versace for the logo-heavy Fendace line, while also working alongside Nike and Converse this year to make elevated sneakers. Jones also acts as the artistic director for Dior’s menswear.

High-fashion hookups — Skimdi — the mash-up name for the collaboration neither Kim has offered, but we have adopted — is the latest of many high-fashion partnerships. As brands seek to expand their customer base (and profit margins), collaborating with other known labels has become a prolific business model. Crocs has used celebrity partnerships, as well as a team-up with Balenciaga, to make its rubber clogs hype, while collaborations with Casablanca, Aimé Leon Dore, and STAUD helped bring New Balance to the top of the streetwear game.

Leaked images of the Fendi x Skims collaboration. @connie_personal_shopping @connie_personal_shopping @connie_personal_shopping

Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has become a close friend of Kanye West, prompting many to ask whether a Yeezy x Balenciaga collaboration could be next. West has already traded out his Yeezy Foam Runners for a pair of Balenciaga Crocs — a partnership could already be in the works.

Kardashian’s own high-fashion collaboration is set to launch on November 9 at 9 a.m. ET. All co-branded pieces will be available at a website exclusive to the partnership, in line with how limited and expensive the Skims x Fendi offerings will be.