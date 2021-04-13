Hasan Minhaj will host the first-ever virtual Sneaker Con on NTWRK

Sneaker Con, the world’s foremost convention for sneakers, is set to go virtual for the very first time.

Noted sneakerhead Hasan Minaj and Diamond Supply founder Nick Diamond will co-host the all-digital convention slated for June 26 and 27. Exclusive product drops from past and present, sneaker giveaways, musical performances, and panels featuring leading industry figures will all be a part of the festivities presented on the NTWRK app. Sneaker Con will mark the sixth virtual shopping festival held by NTWRK, the platform that’s successfully combined entertainment with shopping.

“Sneaker Con's focus has always been to continue nurturing the sneaker community by bringing sneakerheads together, while creating memorable experiences that will increase their passion for the culture,” Alan Vinogradov, co-founder of Sneaker Con, said in a release. “We never imagined being able to do that virtually which is why we are so excited about teaming up with NTWRK.”

Sneaker Con is also returning IRL — Since 2009, Sneaker Con has hit more than 25 cities in 14 countries to provide a space for sneaker resellers, buyers, and other vendors adjacent to the culture. While the resale market has exploded in recent years largely because of digital platforms, Sneaker Con still provides a greater sense of community and the security that comes with seeing a shoe in hand before you buy it.

Those awaiting the return of Sneaker Con as we know it won’t have to wait long, as it’s scheduled to hit Dallas on May 22 and May 23. With the state of Texas completely abandoning COVID restrictions, you may as well call it COVID Con. Unless you’re ready to risk it all, the virtual event in June should be a much more appealing alternative.

“I remember waiting in line for the Bred 11s my freshman year of high school,” Minhaj said in a press release. “A brawl broke out at Florin Mall in Sacramento. I ran. That’s why I’m thrilled to connect with other collectors and passionate fans at this Virtual Festival.”