We love a slick sneaker boot here at Input, and it brings me great joy to put forth two more that deserve your attention. Solomon has unveiled its latest collaboration with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, a German brand that makes tactical gear right at home in Berlin, Germany. Together, they've whipped up the Bamba 2 High and Boot 2 GTX in a captivating aqua blue. Each is "object-dyed," which means no two boots will be alike.

Both of these boots have been bequeathed with Gore-Tex, which will make encounters with water of little concern. The choice between them comes down to your preference. Do you want a more classic mountain boot with laces or a more modern joint that adds a zipper on top of the lacing system? There are no wrong answers, as either would be a bangin' addition to your rotation.

Greenhouse

Let's break 'em down — The Bamba 2 High, which is unique to the collaborators, has a padded and elasticized collar for a snug and comfy sock-like fit. Below the Gore-Tex ripstop upper is a treaded rubber Contagrip outsole, good for keeping you upright on a rocky trail or a slippery street.

Meanwhile, the Boot 2 GTX tucks a Gore-Tex membrane into an upper made of textile and leather. It too has a Contagrip outsole, and the Ortholite insole should make it the more supportive of the two options. The dye treatment on the Bamba 2 High makes it look weathered, and I have a feeling it'll look better as you apply stress to it yourself.

Solomon says neither of the boots requires much breaking in, which should come as a relief to those who have suffered through the early days of their latest footwear cop.

Greenhouse

There are clothes, too — Some tactical gorp will release alongside the boots in the form of combat pants and raincoat with a lengthy tail, both murdered out. More colorful are the less technical pieces, which consist of a hoodie, T-shirt, and socks all with the same washed blue as the Bamba 2 High.

All of the goods will be released exclusively through Project Greenhouse, Foot Locker's creative incubator that puts out exclusive jawnz you won't find in your local mall. And oh boy does the price level match. The Bamba 2 High and Boot 2 GTX will set you back $495 and $490, respectively, while the apparel runs from $35 for the socks up to $795 for the jacket.

That's just the price you pay for this level of drippy gorp, and if you're ready to get reckless, just go on the Greenhouse app (iOS and Android) now to get started on building your ultimate fit.

Greenhouse