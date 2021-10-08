‘Squid Game' has official merch now — but there are no tracksuits

Squid Game is well on its way to becoming the most-watched show ever on Netflix, and that success must inevitably beget merch. The streaming giant’s new webstore has dropped a capsule of apparel for the breakout Korean hit but has somehow overlooked the most style element of the show, those instantly iconic tracksuits.

What has arrived, though, is an assortment of T-shirts and hoodies borrowing from Squid Game’s iconography. The customizable apparel allows you to choose from preset options of shapes and numbers. For the black hoodie, this means your choice of a square, circle, or triangle pulled directly from the guard’s masks, and the T-shirts give you your pick of your favorite character’s number.

Up for selection are Seong Gi-hun’s 456, Kang Sae-byeok’s 067, Oh Il-Nam’s 001, and Cho Sang-woo (if you want the pervy VIP’s favorite 069, sorry, you’re out of luck). The numbers come on the front and back of a white tee with the show’s title card, as well as another white tee with the outlines of titular squid game arena. Whether you’re preparing for a Halloween costume or merely rep your new favorite show, the tees are the next best thing to the tracksuits we really want.

A few more choices — Also available are tees that take stills directly from the show, although none showing the extreme violence resulting from the pains of capitalism. The Front Man, machine gun-wielding triangle guards, labyrinth of stairs, and coffin transporters are all accounted for to complete the collection.

In the absence of officially licensed tracksuits, we’ve put together a guide to help you complete your best Squid Game Halloween costume. The show’s popularity has also led to a staggering 7,800-percent rise in sales for the white Vans Slip-On similar to the contestant’s uniformly plain shoes.

Price’s for Netflix’s Squid Game gear start $35 for the non-customizable tees, with the customized ones costing $40 and the hoodie $50. You can snag them all through Netflix’s website, and the three- to four-week shipping time will be nothing compared to the wait for a second season.