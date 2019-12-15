'Star Wars' sets eyes on streetwear with Vetements and Bape collaborations

With The Rise of Skywalker set to hit theaters on December 19, Disney is going all out on Star Wars collaborations. And the latest are focused on streetwear. On Saturday, it unveiled a new line of apparel and accessories with Vetements, which included more than 40 products total. There are hoodies, jackets, backpack, hats, and more.

Vetements does it again — The high-end fashion brand was started by Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasali, who recently announced his departure, and its partnership with Disney and Star Wars shouldn't come as a surprise. Since its debut in 2014, Vetements has been known for its use of humor and irony in designs, having teamed up with the likes of Levi's and even the international shipping company DHL.

Good luck trying to get anything from the Vetements x Star Wars collection, though. The showcase event took place in Moscow, and every item seems to have sold out -- save for the Stormtroopers, who were probably just there to keep hypebeasts under control.

More coming soon — Aside from Vetements, Star Wars also has a collaboration in the works with the iconic streetwear brand Bape. It's unclear how many pieces this Baby Milo collection will include, but we do know the designs will be inspired by The Rise of Skywalker, based on Bape's teaser on Instagram.

It wouldn't be the first time these two have worked together. Just last month, Bape and Star Wars launched a capsule for The Mandalorian, the hit live-action series from Disney+. Unfortunately for us, there was no Baby Yoda gear, which is such a missed opportunity.