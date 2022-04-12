StockX partners with 9 Coachella artists for exclusive merch

As festivals resume their regularly scheduled programs, Coachella is making up for lost time with a first-of-its-kind merch drop. Facilitated by StockX, nine different Coachella performers have been paired with nine different designers to create exclusive capsule collections.

Stock up on merch — The list of musicians for StockX’s Coachella collection consists of Peggy Gou, Vince Staples, Snoh Alegra, Cuco, 88 Rising, Slowthai, Griselda, Maxo Kream, and J.I.D. Representing the designers are Emotionally Unavailable, Melody Ehsani, Ambush, Supervsn & Loso, Brownstone, Chelsea Drugstore, Bricks & Wood, Carrots, and Babylon.

Each artist gets their own capsule, with offerings across the board including more than 30 limited-edition t-shirts, trucker hats, hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, and jackets. Purchasing won’t require actually going to Coachella — in fact, StockX will be the only place to purchase the exclusive merch.

The pieces, essentially concert merch, combine the likeness of the musician with designs relevant to the brand. For example, Cuco’s merch with Chelsea Drugstore features groovy lettering, a psychedelic vibe, and vintage magazine cutouts. Snoh Alegra and Melody Ehsani’s pieces, the only to include the artist’s face, depict Alegra in a dreamy, cotton candy light in an effort to remain true to her authenticity.

Peggy Gou and Emotionally Unavailable bond over their Korean roots and draw on racing aesthetics and the desert oasis aspect of Coachella. Maxo Kream, his label Persona, and Carrots explore Nigerian heritage with illustrations of the flag, a call to end Nigerian police brutality, and a bowl of egusi soup with the classic cassava-based culinary vehicle: fufu.

T-minus three days — Each capsule is intended to “celebrate the diverse backgrounds and cultures among an impressive list of creatives,” StockX said in a release. Both the designer and musician were able to bond over their heritage and create a capsule that exemplifies that intention.

To showcase what the pairings came up with, an art installation will take festival-goers into the world of StockX using designs and materials from the collaborations. While a bowl of egusi soup probably won’t be included, there will be charging stations and site credit giveaways. Finally, StockX and golf brand Malbon are presenting the first Divots in the Desert, a golf invitational, where enthusiasts can engage in activations and shop exclusive releases.

As for the apparel, each piece will drop via DropX, StockX’s exclusive product release platform, starting April 11. The festival’s fashion is known for its extravagant boho aesthetics, but three years into a global pandemic, a t-shirt may suffice.