StockX: We didn’t lose a seller’s $9K Nike Air Yeezy 2 ‘Red October’ sneaker

A missing pair of the rare Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers” has garnered attention from sneakerheads this week, particularly those suspicious of StockX.

A Twitter user named @san_nimat claims StockX lost the sneakers he attempted to sell on the platform for $9,200. Screenshots posted to Twitter show StockX told him it received a “random pair of sneakers with the label for this sale” and thus could not complete the authentication process. The Twitter user, however, insists he did ship the “Red October” Yeezys and feels that he’s been scammed by the resale platform.

StockX told Input that it conducted a “thorough internal investigation” and that security footage showed its authentication center did not receive the highly covetable sneaker. The company’s shipping partner, UPS, also found no evidence to support the user’s claim that his shoes had been lost.

“While we do not divulge specifics related to individual cases, we have communicated the full findings of our investigation directly to the seller in question,” StockX said in a statement. “When sellers are in violation of our terms of service, we take appropriate action to protect the integrity of our marketplace.”

StockX has a history of customer complaints — The story of the allegedly “lost” Yeezys going viral can be at least partially attributed to a well-known history of poor customer service from StockX.

More than five months after StockX first reported its users’ information had been hacked, users still reported fraudulent purchases being made with their accounts. Those still affected by the hack then said StockX’s support in such instances was abysmal, and it wasn’t until after our report that the company even integrated two-factor authentication to protect its users — something users had been requesting for months.

There’s also an Instagram account called @StockXBusta dedicated entirely to sharing user complaints similar to the one levied over the Red Octobers. Submitted complaints include sellers who say their sneakers have been lost or their boxes have been damaged in the process of selling, and numerous buyers have reported receiving fake, flawed, or dirty sneakers.

Casting further suspicion on the Red October saga is that StockX neither provided the seller with photos of the sneakers it says it received, nor did it return them. In response to StockX’s tweets about the situation, @san_nimat said: “You scammed me for the Red Octobers. ... Been in the community before you guys existed and you came along and ruined it.”