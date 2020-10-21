Stone Island's murdered-out outerwear is here for your technical goth look

Stone Island is known for doing wonders with color, but its latest collection does the same in much more somber fashion. The Italian technical authority has released a wide range of murdered-out apparel under its Ghost series, including six different pieces of outerwear. Even Stone Island's trademark badge has been rendered in monochrome, enabling you to keep it dark from head to toe.

The outerwear runs the gamut, from a $3,000 puffer coat with leather sleeves to a $2,400 military-grade poncho. It's an expensive selection, even by Stone Island's standards, but a wool and satin blend overshirt that can be worn like a jacket is more attainable at $490.

Stone Island

Washed out — The faded black that appears throughout the goods has been done using a special dye process, Stone Island's specialty. Three of the jackets — the poncho, short trench coat ($2,300), and hooded jacket ($1,100) — are made using two layers of "military specification" cotton satin bonded with a polyurethane adhesive. Satin doesn't exactly strike me as a material suited for the military, but it certainly sounds intriguing.

Rounding out the jackets, which have all been given an anti-drop finish, is a wool and nylon blend bomber ($1,200) packed with down. Mid-layers are also available in hidden-zip hoodie ($548) with additional fasteners, ribbed cardigan ($753), and two additional sweaters, one of which is a turtleneck ($580).

Stone Island

That's just the top — Two pairs of pants help complete the look, consisting of cargos ($428) and a less decorated pair both made in the same wool and satin blend as the overshirt. Converse-esque boots ($540) made by Diemme also take on the color scheme while utilizing suede bonded to to felt and a rubber sole with a reinforced toe.

All together, the range gives you several ways to adopt a sort-of goth meets tech aesthetic that Rick Owens and Alyx have helped make popular. This is the type of gear that will hold you down during the nastiest of weather while also helping you gain admittance into Berghain.

Most of the new Ghost series is available now via Stone Island's website, although a few of the items are listed but not yet up for sale.

Stone Island

Stone Island