Stone Island’s reflective outerwear is now warmer than ever

Summer heat waves have us looking forward to cooler weather, where the only heat we’ll need to worry about comes from outerwear. This upcoming fall, Stone Island has us covered with its Stellina collection of lightweight jackets, wool knitwear, and reflective coats — all tricked out with technical features for the ultimate performance.

As is standard for Stone Island’s releases, a campaign video showcases this season’s offerings. The clip reveals a broader look at the lineup, highlighting sweatshirts, hoodies, pants, and accessories in the brand’s specialty spectrum of color. Each piece is branded with small star embroidery, a recurring Stone Island motif that signals the products are tailored to urban performance.

So much outerwear — The focal point of the Stellina range, as is with most Stone Island collections, is its outerwear. Key pieces are made from a combination of organic cotton and recycled nylon Tela, resulting in a lightweight canvas weave fabric with a matte appearance. Weatherproof PrimaLoft insulation technology makes sure certain styles retain a comfortable temperature no matter the conditions. Other outerwear pieces features an inner layer of PrimaLoft Gold P.U.R.E, an exclusive 100 percent post-consumer recycled blend that delivers the highest warmth-to-weight ratio of all synthetic insulations.

Stone Island Stone Island Stone Island Stone Island

Cast in a trio of color schemes and dyed using Stone Island’s specialty process, the jackets boast small star embroidery branding on the left cuffs. A standing collar, dual drawstring, contour, and neckline round out (or rather, carve out) the outerwear’s design.

Many of the Stellina jackets have been treated with reflective 3M details. The lustrous finish, a Stone Island signature, has been applied to the outerwear in a way that gives off more of a sheen than a bright shine. The material accompanies new and returning fabrications in the collection, including fleece and heavy stretch wool. Embroidery covers sweaters, polo shirts, trousers, and wool beanies for a creative twist on basics, while a multi-functional hat and balaclava has been done up in alternate colors.