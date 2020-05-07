Strap in to Adidas' tough new FYW XTA hiking sneaker

Hiking sneakers slap. Amid the hysteria that's come from kicks becoming a mainstream affair, this category has managed to avoid much of the hype. The sensible and durable shoes are appreciated, but save for rare cases, they usually don't fly out of stock and away from your feet before you have the chance to press "confirm purchase." It's a blessing, providing a way to continue to participate in sneakerhead culture without all the bullshit.

Perhaps that's a burgeoning sense of "old man" in me, but you don't need to be washed to appreciate this new silhouette from Adidas' Consortium offshoot. The brand's hub for collaborations and peak creativity has introduced the new FYW XTA, a chunky hiking sneaker with prominent straps for an added sense of toughness. Even though taking the train necessary to access a hiking trail scares the hell out of me because of COVID-19, I'm enamored with these jawnz.

Decoding the FYW XTA — The latest addition to Adidas' Feet You Wear line maintains the signature rope lacing system and wavy midsole, the latter of which sees the brawny tread from the outsole spill over for purely aesthetic purposes. If you look closely, you'll even see the FYW "Freddy" logo amongst the flourishes — a fun little detail in a shoe that looks straight business.

The upper combines beige mesh with black nubuck for an earthy feel contrasted by the beefy orange straps that serve as eyestays — because what is hiking gear without a dash of high visibility? A cutout hole in the tongue and neoprene sock liner makes it easy to slip on and off while still providing a snug fit. All together, these features make for a sneaker ready for whatever outdoor activities this summer will offer. And they'll be just as great for winter, easily able to tackle the snow, ice, and rock salt it throws at you.

Coming out tomorrow — Adidas Consortium is releasing the FYW tomorrow through select retailers, including Sneakersnstuff and Livestock, for a reasonable $142. And you shouldn't need to rush to secure them, which is great because nothing about hiking should feel rushed.

