Birkenstock and Stüssy just made one of the best slip-on shoes of 2021

If you haven’t yet discovered the comfort and convenience of a pair of Birkenstocks, Stüssy is here with a new collaboration to tip you over the edge of temptation.

The two brands will soon release three versions of the Boston, the heralded silhouette first introduced in 1979 to keep the German footwear brand in rotation through the colder months. Stüssy’s touch on the classic is light, rendering the suede upper in clean colors dubbed “bone,” “caramel,” and “dusty pink.” Appearing just beneath the buckled strap is a debossed Stüssy logo hugging onto the midsole — which should be just enough streetwear flare to create high demand.

This same time last year, Stüssy was releasing another set of Bostons in corduroy as we touted the Birkenstock renaissance. The trend shows no signs of dying down a year later, and it’s not too late to get you in the right pair of Birks.

Embrace the sensible — Birkenstock has long been popular for its simple, orthopedic sandals — just not necessarily within the fashion crowd. It just took a wider turn toward comfort for the “in crowd” to realize what hippies and the middle-age-and-up crowd already knew: that a pair of Birks is up for most anything at a non-hurried pace and is a treat to step into.

As you continue to wear a pair of Birkenstocks, the cork footbed will eventually mold to your foot for a one-of-a-kind fit. The shape also encourages flexing and strength for your foot, which can help ward off any ailments throughout your body.

The Boston, with its closed-toe, was designed so that it’d be warm enough for wear in the winter. And while many Birk devotees switch from Arizona to Boston as the seasons change, the latter is still airy enough to wear in these remaining days of summer without overheating.

Stüssy’s trio of Bostons will release this Friday, August 27, through both it and Birkenstock’s websites as well as at Stüssy’s physical locations and select Dover Street Market stores. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the new pairs shouldn’t come in any higher than the $188 last year’s Bostons sold for.