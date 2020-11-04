Stüssy's holiday drop is full of patterned fleeces that can't be missed

If you follow our weekly product roundups, you'll know that you can turn to Stüssy for almost anything you need to wear. The O.G. of streetwear is remarkably consistent from season to season, dropping high-quality essentials in razor-sharp patterns that'll become cherished parts of your rotation. Best of all, Stüssy is largely immune to the fatiguing hype machine that demolishes a brand's stock, meaning you can pick up just about anything at your own leisure.

It should come as no surprise that Stüssy's next drop is full of such pieces, particularly when it comes to fleece. For its Holiday 2020 collection, the seminal brand has readied a pair of jackets and a vest that'll only make your addiction to fleece worse. If the question is how many fleeces do you need, the answer is however many the next one brings your total to.

The vest is the best — While all three fleeces are worthy of your money, best of all has to be the vest that comes in a heavy pile with asymmetrical stripes. It looks a lot like a native-print blanket, and you'll want to envelop yourself in it the same way. Multiple shades of blue combine with white and red to create a pattern you can't look away from.

Joining the vest is a pair of jackets, one with oversized paisley and another with an ornamental print that runs down the length of the zipper and gives it the appearance of a cardigan. Together with the mask sherpa that's already on sale, Stüssy has put forth a strong range of options for the ideal winter layering piece. Whatever you choose, you can wear it on its own for now and start to stack another layer on top when it gets even colder.

It doesn't stop at fleece — Stüssy's upcoming drop has a few other winter goodies that deserve your attention, including a bleached puffer coat, well-blocked shell jackets, and a quilted down base layer that subtly integrates the "Cool S," also known as the "Stussy S." Despite the nickname, the popular doodle doesn't actually have any ties to the brand — but Stüssy does a great job of making it its own.

Look for the full collection to drop at 10 a.m. PST this Friday through Stüssy's own channels, with other stockists to follow.

