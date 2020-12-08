Stüssy's hemp Nike Air Force 1 is the best AF1 sneaker of 2020

Stüssy is once again constructing Nikes out of hemp, following up on the Spiridon Cage 2 with two tonal takes on the Air Force 1. Almost everything above the sole is made out of the sustainable fiber, including a beautifully embroidered Swoosh. A Stüssy patch appears on the tongue, which also looks sharp in hemp, while a "SS" medallion on the mustache stands out as the lone deviation.

Dropping December 11, the Stüssy Air Force 1 will be available in a beachy "Fossil Stone" color scheme, as well as all black. In the ever-crowded field of sneakers demanding your attention, this more natural take on a sneaker staple endears itself as the best AF1 of the year. Stüssy's Spiridon Cage 2 from earlier in the year was a hit, so why not run it back on a different silhouette?

Stüssy

There's apparel too — Stüssy's previous Nike capsule produced some can't miss tracksuits, and this time around the pair have created equally appealing insulated gear. A black jacket, pants, and skirt are all packed with Thermore EcoDown recycled fiberfill, a more sustainable alternative to down.

The gorpy garms give The North Face a run for its money in a year when outdoor apparel reigns supreme. And just like TNF's Brain Dead collab, Stüssy's link-up with Nike has produced a technical skirt that may just induce men to stray from gender norms.

Of course, there's also a small run of T-shirts, including a long-sleeve featuring a graphic treatment of the AF1's "SS" medallion. The Benassi slides released earlier this year make a return as well, coming back in three new colors.

Stüssy

Gear up Friday — The new crop of Stüssy x Nike goods will release December 11 and 12, depending on your region. They'll first become available through Dover Street Market's website at 11 a.m. EST Friday, followed by Stüssy's at 1 p.m. EST. For a full list of where you can get the goods in person, head here to see the full lineup of Stüssy and DSM stores getting stock.

Other brands might be making more noise, but once again Stüssy is taking a quieter approach to producing some of the best streetwear and kicks around.

Stüssy