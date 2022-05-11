Stüssy and Nike's Air Force 1 Mid sneakers are finally dropping this week.

Stüssy and Nike have been partners long enough to know what constitutes a good collaboration. In 2000, they joined forces on a humble Nike Air Huarache and sealed a partnership that would continue to this day. Fast forward a couple of decades, and the duo is finally ready to release its Air Force 1 Mids that have been teased for a better part of the year.

Lace ‘em up — As predicted, the sneakers will come in three color variants: a black and white “Panda”-lookalike, an earthy “Fossil Hemp,” and an all-black variation with snakeskin Swooshes. The beige iteration basically follows the same recipe as the duo’s Air Force 1 collab in 2020, opting for a higher cut than the previous Low. Each of the three features interlocking double-S perforations on the toe box, embroidered Stüssy on the ankle strap, and a special co-branded tongue tag.

Stüssy Stüssy Stüssy

Joining the sneakers is a collection of apparel that follows Stüssy and Nike’s blueprints for laidback surfer vibes and comfy performance wear. The loungewear comes in the form of T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and hats. Gray and black appear on the minimal, co-branded sweatsuits, while lime green takes over a second pair of pants.

T-shirts rep a “Peace, Love, Swoosh” message with a stacked peace sign, heart, and Swoosh topped off with Stüssy signature script logo. More branding can be seen on the beanies, which sport a Swoosh and Stüssy’s script. According to the streetwear label, the collection aims to celebrate sports in local communities.

Stüssy Stüssy Stüssy

No middle ground — Because of its awkward height, lack of exclusivity and history, and slang connotation of being below average, some sneakerheads believe the Mid silhouette is an insult to sneaker culture. However, bringing in a name like Stüssy to spruce up a couple of variants — and tap into the “Panda” hype at its peak — might just be enough to earn the stamp of approval. If not for the older generation who loves to turn its nose up when things get too popular, then for the new era of sneakerheads who just love a good shoe.

The Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid and its accompanying apparel will drop at 1 p.m. ET this Friday, May 13 via, the streetwear OG’s website. The duo might’ve taken a risk by choosing the Mid, but the collab itself may just make it pay off.