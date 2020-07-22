Stüssy's summer Nike capsule features sneakers, beach shorts, and more

While most streetwear brands have wrapped up their spring/summer releases, Stüssy is still chugging forward with a can't-miss capsule with Nike. Their second collaboration of the year combines beachwear with running apparel and introduces the brand new Air Zoom Kukini, an update of the beloved Air Kukuni from the early '00s.

The highlight of the apparel is the beach short, a lightweight and quick-drying pair similar to the Patagonia Baggies that are the hottest shorts of the summer. Equipped for the water or running, they feature a massive Stüssy logo upfront with its Swoosh counterpart in the rear. No one really wants netting all up in their shorts, so here's a pair that can handle a dip in water and whatever else you've got going for the day.

Stüssy

The return of the Kukuni — Nike's Air Kukini, first introduced in 2000, was a quick-drying and water-dispersing sneaker favored by the trail running crowd. Its ventilated sole prevented water logging and influenced the new ACG Air Zoom AO, which just debuted last month. The quick-drying mesh upper with webbing was also a source of inspiration for Nike and Stüssy's previous sneaker release, the Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2.

For its return, the Kukini gets Nike's present-day Air Zoom cushioning with an upper that continues the design language of the original line. Stüssy's two color treatments go predominately black or white, with lime green and red lining for their respective pairs.

Stüssy

The apparel is the real draw — Like the shorts, the beach pants are made of lightweight, quick-drying nylon and feature oversized co-branding. Both will be available in black and line green, the former of which will serve as an if-you-know-you-know alternative to Nike's standard running fare. A bucket will also release in the same material and colors.

Nike's signature Windrunner jacket gets a modern update, cut oversized and with a half-zip construction. Rounding out the apparel is a run of co-branded T-shirts that combine running and beach motifs, including one that reads "International Beach Club."

Get your juicy Stüssy Friday — The full collection will release at 11 a.m. PST Friday, exclusively through Stüssy's website and select physical stores. Pricing hasn't been announced for any of the pieces, but Stüssy's last Nike sneaker sold for $160.

Pick up any of the pieces for peak of-the-moment activewear from one of the most consistent (and somehow still underrated) streetwear brand doing it.

Stüssy