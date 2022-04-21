Stüssy and Our Legacy Work Shop have all your spring essentials

Streetwear OG Stüssy and Swedish menswear favorite Our Legacy are joining forces once again to present an apparel collection that boosts spring and summer relaxation. The collection, which comes from Our Legacy’s more limited Work Shop line, features head-to-toe pieces that center around easy, breezy linen materials. The vibe is laidback, and the sensible attire is perfect for all your warm-weather activities.

While any collaboration is expected to infuse both brands’ creative styles, Stüssy and Our Legacy do so in a way that isn’t portrayed as a competition for space on the canvas. Both are notorious for keeping pretentiousness at bay, and the upcoming collection is no exception.

Linen on linen — Light outerwear, flowy button-up shirts, hoodies, t-shirts, and blazers comprise the tops in various prints like checks and plaids. The bottoms feature casual beach-ready shorts, light denim, and pants that aren’t too heavy on a warm summer day. On the accessory front is a bandana and baseball cap, each appearing with a co-branded patch.

Our Legacy Work Shop Our Legacy Work Shop Our Legacy Work Shop

Graphics are the star of the show with the two labels mixing different logos and emblems in new ways. Our Legacy’s yin-yang logo appears throughout, along with Stüssy’s signature crown and surfer symbols. Stüssy also pens “Our Legacy” in its swirled font while Our Legacy adds Stüssy’s name to its Work Shop logo, further blurring the lines between the two brands.

Because the capsule came from Our Legacy’s Work Shop division, this also means the collection is a win on the sustainability front. Everything is cut from both brands’ deadstock or residual fabrics archive, which allows the two to tap into their heritages while staying fresh on their ideas. One can appreciate that in an era of bright colors and overplayed logomania, the collection isn’t too bold or loud by any means. But that’s not to say it won’t be widely sought out all the same; it definitely calls the attention of those who seek the good-quality staples synonymous with the partnership.

The joint collection between Stüssy and Our Legacy Work Shop will be available on April 22 via Our Legacy and Stüssy’s websites and its select Chapter stores, as well as Dover Street Market. And as we learned from the duo’s beachwear capsule last year, you’ll have to move fast if you want in.