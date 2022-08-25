Suicoke and Doublet’s furry sandals make your feet look like dog paws

Suicoke is no stranger to weird shoes, and it’s only getting more familiar with its latest footwear release. Made as a collaboration with fellow Japanese brand Doublet, the sandals feature removable printed sock liners and furry straps, offering a look that imitates that of dog paws. Wearers can choose between an extra fuzzy black version of the sandal or a bolder Dalmation print iteration.

The shaggy shoes follow other innovative (or perhaps stomach-churning) designs by Suicoke. The brand’s last footwear release boasted a Vibram FiveFinger design that highlighted all ten of its wearer’s toes in black patent leather, an alternative to its previous nude FiveFinger shoes complete with toenails. Painted and unpainted versions of the latter were available to add to the optical illusion, an arguably more disturbing sight than Suicoke’s latest pair of furry footwear. We’d rather walk our dogs in matching kicks than rock the not-so-barefoot look.

Let your dogs out — Besides, sandals are Suicoke’s specialty, meaning its pup-inspired shoes boast more than just weird looks. Overhanging foam midsoles provide plush cushioning, while jagged, Japanese-style Vibram outsole pads add traction to each step. Wearers can don the sandals comfortably throughout an array of terrains, making the shoes almost as versatile as real-life dog paws.

More adventurous people can opt for the Dalmation version of the kicks, which flaunt a spotted print throughout their calf-hair upper and detachable neoprene sock liner. The top of the removable liner is highlighted in bright red — perhaps a nod to a dog’s collar — while a black Suicoke tag blends into the shoe’s velcro ankle strap. Underfoot, a black outsole complements the shoe’s white midsole, which comes accented with Doublet branding. Pawprint soles complete the dog-inspired kicks.

With the same construction and branding, the all-black version of the sandal bears minimal differences from its spotted counterpart. Further inspection reveals, however, that the monochromatic shoe flaunts a more dramatic strap design: Rather than calf hair, the sandal utilizes fluffy faux fur, making its straps look all that more pettable.

