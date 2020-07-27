Supreme and Barbour will give you another chance at their waxed jackets

One of the best Supreme releases of the SS20 season is getting a restock. The trio of Barbour waxed cotton jackets released in early May will re-release this Thursday, July 30, through the British heritage brand's website. This marks a rare restock for Supreme, as permanent items like the Hanes T-shirts and Nike Air Force 1s are the only items to be available more than once. It's also uncommon for a collaborator outside of Nike to stock Supreme product.

Why it bangs — Barbour began business in 1894 importing oilcloth, an early form of waterproofing favored by seafarers. While it didn't invent paraffin waxed cotton, the company refined and popularized the practice while making gear for farmers and those who worked at sea. Barbour would become even more popular in the the 1930s, when it began producing the first waxed cotton motorcycle jackets.

To this day, Barbour remains the go-to source for waxed cotton jackets. And as waterproofing has expanded to include much more technical materials, Barbour jackets serve as more classic alternative. The company will also repair and rewax all of its jackets — an endearing form of customer service that's becoming increasingly scarce.

Supreme's twist — The jacket at hand is inspired by the Barbour Bedale, one of the brand's most popular offerings dating back to the '80s. Supreme makes it its own with a pair of lively color treatments, leopard print and safety orange. A third black version keeps things more muted, while maintaining Supreme branding on the zipper pulls.

A range of accessories — consisting of crusher hats, camp hats, and waist bags — will also re-release in the same three colors.