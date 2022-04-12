Supreme’s spring T-shirt drop features a bloody Box Logo and Lil Kim

Spring has officially sprung, bringing with it Supreme’s seasonal T-shirt drop. The streetwear label revealed its latest lineup of tees, teasing bloody Box Logos and a graphic tee of Lil Kim. The latter pays homage to the rapper’s debut Hard Core album from 1996, featuring Lil Kim’s signature alongside lyrics from the Mobb Deep remix track “Quiet Storm” and “Hot Damn Ho Here We Go Again.”

Like past seasonal offerings, Supreme’s tees use photo and text prints to nod to pop culture, bringing to light underrated artists and icons. The label’s T-shirt drops don’t include its usual high-profile collaborations, opting instead for in-house graphics or commissioned work from artists. Supreme’s iconic Box Logo tees make up for any lost hype amongst shoppers.

IFYKYK — Eight graphic tees star in the Spring 2022 drop, with designs spanning from classic black, gray, and white shirts to bolder options like pink, purple, red, yellow, and turquoise shirts. Artistic variations of the Supreme logo take over the tees: A yellow tee sees Supreme’s logo redone in a gothic font, outlined by a medieval frame; another takes an abstract approach with miniature pictures of art accompanied by a white Box Logo and a “pretty fucked” spellout.

Supreme’s infamous Box Logo T-shirt has gotten the most attention so far, however, thanks to its lack of a logo. The red motif now comes splashed with bloody graphics for a gory take on the tee — and an added element of if you know, you know energy. Another tee continues the bloody theme with a blood-spattered skull graphic, designed by British illustrator Ralph Steadman. Supreme seems to be embracing talk that its hype is dead — meaning for all we know, this tee drop could be the label’s own sort of renaissance.

Other tees include a Top Shotta graphic and a flipped Gaspard Mermillod quote, with the latter reading, “Supreme is a person who can take the place of all others. But whose place no one else can take.” A final white tee reinforces the irreplaceable ego of Supreme, boasting a front “Still Talking $#@*” graphic and branding from both the streetwear label and Platinum Recordings.

