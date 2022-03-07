Supreme's Burberry collab features hoodies, coats, and a classic skate deck

Five years after releasing a landmark collaboration with Louis Vuitton, Supreme has found another luxury house partner in Burberry.

Rumors of the high-profile collab have been circulating for weeks, and today both brands are ready to unveil a collection rife with the British luxury house’s signature Nova Check. This includes a Box Logo T-shirt that harkens back to Supreme’s bootleg design from 1997 bootleg design, the first such time it spoofed a high-fashion mark.

Burberry’s Nova Check appears across a wider range of goods both expected and unexpected, including gabardine trench coats, puffer coats, a full denim set, and even pajamas. Thomas Burberry, founder of the luxury atelier, actually invented gabardine in the late 1800s — and he never would have guessed that a bunch of hypebeasts would be lining up for it come Thursday.

Perhaps you like your check pink — Supreme and Burberry have put forth a rather casual look for their collection, the best embodiment of which may just be the leather track jacket and pants. Available in either black or blue, this set is the lone one that doesn’t make use of Burberry’s Nova Check.

Denim jackets, pants, shorts, and hats are all available in Burberry’s standard Nova Check, a pink version, or faded indigo. Elsewhere it’s black that makes up the third option, with the puffer coats silk pajama sets, Box Logo hoodies, and crusher hats all available in the three variants. Rugbies add red and baby blue for a total of five options and may just be the sleeper hit of the collection. Meanwhile the trench coats keeps the Nova Check in its classic tan as it lines brown, black, and pink exteriors, while Box Logo tees use the same mark atop either black or white. Rounding out the goods are two skateboard decks, available in either color of the Nova Check.

Supreme x Burberry is nowhere near as earth-shattering as the Louis Vuitton collection, but it should still draw plenty of fanfare when it releases this Thursday, March 10. Some items will be exclusive to Supreme’s website and physical stores and others to Burberry’s, although it’s yet to be announced what will go where. What is certain is that you’re going to be seeing a lot more Nova Check around than usual, and luck be with you if you want to be one of the many people suddenly wearing it.