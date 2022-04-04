Supreme and Dickies spruce up workwear classics

Supreme is ready to get to work. Following a playful collaboration with the ’90s animated adult series Aeon Flux, the brand is teaming up with American workwear label Dickies. The two brands are offering a full range of minimal workwear pieces that get back to their skateboarding roots.

Working on it — The collection reimagines Dickies staples through a streetwear lens, beginning with the Eisenhower Jacket. Available in green, brown, red, and gray, each jacket is detailed with contrast striping from the cuffs to the collar. Four short-sleeve work shirts follow the same color palette, and all of the tops are given a polo collar.

As for bottoms, Supreme and Dickies offer pants and shorts options with the same color scheme and striping. The Original 874 work pants and 13” multi-use pocket shorts are made on twill fabric that will hold up well in tough work environments and the skatepark. To finish off the look, you can add the military buckle web belt — again, same colors — with its antique nickel finish belt and a cotton web material that can be cut down if it’s too lengthy. Supreme doesn’t command too much attention with its name, save for a subtle co-branded logo on each piece.

The two brands previously collaborated in 2021 with a couple of quilted pieces that offered a grandiose take on Dickies’ coveralls and quilted work jackets. Supreme’s influence was more lowkey there too, with the same co-branded logo and fresh color schemes.

Going corporate — Supreme, a tried and true skate brand, hadn’t linked with Dickies, — a longtime go-to for skaters because of its pants durable enough to handle wipeouts— until last fall, and many fans wondered why. It wasn’t until Supreme was acquired by VF Corp. in 2020 that the expected collaboration came into fruition, even though Supreme had partnered with other VF Corp.-owned brands for ages, such as Timberland and The North Face. Now that they’re owned by the same parent company, Supreme and Dickies could be in the early days of a long collaborative relationship.

You can shop the Supreme x Dickies collection for Spring 2022 when it drops at 11 a.m. EST on April 7 through the Supreme site and retail stores. It may take some work to secure, but hey, that’s what it was made for.