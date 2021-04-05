Supreme and Dr. Martens mix funk and punk to create the perfect summer shoe

After cashing out on the Dunk hype, Supreme has decided to go punk for the summer. The streetwear brand unveiled its latest collaboration with Dr. Martens, featuring three eye-catching patterns and shades of the 5-Eye shoe. Both the silhouette and retro designs are a throwback to wild ‘70s summers.

Throughout the streetwear brand’s passion for sneakers and box logo tees, Supreme has worked with Dr. Martens on a number of occasions. Their last link up, in 2017, gave us three classic colors of the 3-Eye shoe complete with a bleeding heart graphic. And while we’re all for subtle details, these upcoming pairs boast some pretty loud designs — a trend we think we’ll be seeing everywhere this summer.

Punky and funky — Celebrities like Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, and Miley Cyrus have all popularized punk styles, and we could see each of them rocking this collab. Supreme and Dr. Martens have crafted three iterations of the 5-Eye shoe for them (and us) to choose from: a hairy zebra-print, a bright orange, and a classic black. Each pair is made of high-quality leather notoriously associated with the Dr. Martens brand, so you won’t have to worry about beating up your shoes over time.

Supreme

The 5-Eye shoe gets its name from its five pairs of eyelets. Unlike other popular Dr. Martens models, like the 1461 or 3989, the 5-Eye boasts a sleeker mold and has a treaded outsole for more traction. Unlike past collabs, Supreme’s logo doesn’t grace the exterior of the shoe, instead subtly noted on the insoles along with Dr. Martens branding. Here, it’s best to let the AirWair platform and loud designs do the talking.

Sporting a funky ponyhair upper, the zebra iteration stands out from the three designs the most, though its pattern maintains a classic black and white look. A smooth orange leather version of the 5-Eye contrasts the hairy texture, while its shade reminds us of shag carpets, linoleum kitchens, and ‘70s style. For those seeking a shoe that’ll elevate any outfit though, a vintage leather all-black rendition is also available.

Supreme