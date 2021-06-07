Supreme puts Emilio Pucci’s iconic prints on a set of Box Logo T-shirts

Supreme has enlisted a new collaborator in Emilio Pucci, the namesake label from the Italian designer known best for his colorful, geometric prints. Pucci’s iconic prints adorn a wide range of apparel for the collection, but none as ready to cause as much of a stir as a new Box Logo T-shirt.

Three different color schemes for Pucci’s “Fantasia” print, first used in 1970, appear on black, grey, and white tees. But because those are likely to sell out before you can say “Prince of Prints,” it’s worth focusing on your attention on the other garms that better embody Pucci’s penchant for free-flowing, comfortable clothes for those living a jet-setting life.

Prints on prints on prints — In addition to “Fantasia,” Supreme has also plucked Pucci’s 1965 “Tulipani” print from the archives of the late designer. Both of these rich patterns appear on the collaborative silk smoking jacket, which may just have hypebeasts trying to do their best Hugh Hefner impression going forward.

The “Fantasia” print also appears on track suits, camp collar shirts, and perhaps most surprisingly, soccer jerseys with matching shorts. On the accessory front, it’s also used for “it girl” worthy sunglasses, camp hats, leather belts, and Zippo lighters that’ll bring flair more subtly to your fits if you do it right.

Used more sparingly is the floral “Tulipani,” which apart from the smoking jacket only appears on a long-sleeve shirt, hoodie, and sweatpants. It’s the more opulent of the collection’s two prints, whereas all the “Fantasia” prints are perfectly funky for this moment in menswear.

Get your Pucci this week — As always, the latest Supreme drop will go down at 11 a.m. this Thursday through the streetwear brand’s website and physicals stores. Every new Box Logo is a guaranteed occasion, but it will be interesting to see how rabid Supreme’s fanbase will be for a designer they’re likely just learning of now.

If they do sleep on Pucci, it’ll mean a whole lot of goods with bangin’ prints will be (relatively) easy pickings. Even those who’ve grown tired of Supreme have to admit that the brand has knocked given Pucci print’s new life in this absolutely slapper of a collection.