Supreme’s dropping wheat Nike Air Force 1s, spinner car rims, and... Skittles

Four years ago, Supreme rang in its spring collection by stocking up subway stations in New York City with Box Logo-branded MTA cards. This year, it’s outdone itself by wrapping whole train cars (on the L line, to be precise) with the most covetable logo in streetwear.

Supreme-branded trains set the tone for an especially wild FW21 collection, with accessories for your car, crib, and sugar-laden snack habits. There’s an officially licensed Shrek collaboration in the pipeline, which has led one streetwear expert to proclaim, “The snake has eaten itself, thrown itself up, and started the process all over again.”

However much cache Supreme still has in your life, taking a look at Supreme’s newest crop of accessories is its own process of bemusement. So let’s jump right in and look at the ridiculous fares the $2 billion streetwear giant has in store for the months ahead.

Supreme has partnered with Dub to bring back spinner rims with a bang. The 20-inch aluminum wheels will come in a set of four, lest you expect to by one single rim to hang on your wall.

Supreme also wants you to live and sleep large with a king-sized mattress made in collaboration with Hästens Maranga. The luxury bed maker’s prices run up to six figures, and we can expect a hefty figure for this box-logo adorned mattress filled with 27 layers of horse hair. Drake already has a Hästens bed, but he may be due for an update.

Yup, that’s a full ass ping pong table. With how Supreme has strayed from the light, we half expect this Butterfly collaboration to end up in a fraternity house somewhere.

Nike’s Air Force 1 has become part of Supreme’s permanent stock of accessories, and this year will add a quintessentially New York wheat color scheme. The tan nubuck has shades of Timberland boots, and don’t be surprised if these AF1s become nearly as ubiquitous.

Your eyes to not deceive you — those are indeed Shrek ears on Supreme’s name.

After the Tokyo Olympics, more people than ever should be familiar with Gundam thanks to the 65-foot model of the Mobile Suit that served as decoration. Supreme fans will have to settle for a 1/100 scale kit to put together themselves.

You may want to begin tuning into ESPN on Sundays to see if any professional bowlers use Supreme’s new ball.

First there were Oreos, and now we’ll have real bags of Skittles bearing Supreme’s name.

A fireplace normally warms the heart, but hypebeasts may shed a tear if they ever have to burn their Supreme log.

As a great songwriter once sang, the bones are the money. (Don’t worry, there are thermal tights, too.)