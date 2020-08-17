Supreme teases a diamond watch, 'Mortal Kombat' arcade, and a cross box logo hoodie

Supreme dropped its lookbook and preview for its FW20 collection this morning, and as always the first place our eyes went is to the accessories. No matter what the brand has in store for clothing, it always comes through with another crop of items that don't need a box logo but are all the much better for it.

This year, the headliner is a pair of diamond-encrusted watches from Jacob & Co. The 47mm and 40mm stainless steel watches are packed with white diamonds — 51 diamonds at ~3.06cts and 52 at ~2.08cts, respectively — and come with alligator alligators straps. Both come with three timezones pre-set — New York City, Paris, and Tokyo — and feature interchangeable bezels. They're water-resistant at up to 30 meters and can probably be spotted by onlookers from just as far. If I had to guess, I'd say these timepieces will come in at least $20,000.

Before we get to the rest of the accessories, let's take a look at the new box logo.

Supreme

Supreme usually leaves its seasonal box logo tee and/or hoodie as a surprise, but for once we're getting a preview. Two box logos are stacked on top of each other to create a cross hoodie. If one box logo guarantees an impossible purchase, two means an even more impossible cop?

Supreme

Joining the Supreme pinball machine in the arcade of your dreams is a cabinet that houses Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat. Said pinball machine retailed for $11,000 and reportedly ran in only 12 units. We can likely expect similar numbers for the Mortal Kombat machine.

Supreme

Anyone who's ever wanted Supreme's signature shade of red on their lips is in luck. The brand has partnered with Pat McGrath Laps for a hyper-pigmented matte lipstick that would make any hypebeast crumble to pieces.

Supreme

Modular furniture is hot, and Supreme is getting in on it with a sofa/bed seat made with Trix. The piece consists of three adjustable polyurethane foam components with a boatload of pills printed underneath Supreme's logo.

Supreme

Everyone's gotta brush their teeth, right? Supreme came out with a travel toothbrush as its seasonal gift a few years back, and now it's partnered with Colgate for cavity protection toothpaste. It's unlikely to do its job, however, as it'll probably end up sitting on shelves as a display.

Your band of streetwear dolls will get a new friend named Chucky. The iconic villain talks and is rocking Supreme overalls along with a shirt with the logo printed on the sleeves.

Supreme

Instagram posts with the caption "I've got gas" are inevitable with Supreme and Wavian's 5-liter fuel canister.

Supreme

For those unable to afford Supreme's Jacob & Co. watch, i.e. everyone, this porcelain plate will serve as a nice consolation prize.

Supreme

Coming to a rapper's studio or hypebeast-favored karaoke bar near you is Supreme's Shure SM58 vocal microphone. If you care about the specs beyond the logo, it has a 50 to 15,000 Hz frequency response and a uniform cardioid pickup pattern.

Supreme

Joining the Supreme crowbar in tools that can double as weapons is a pipe wrench made with Ridgid. It features self-cleaning threads and a heft that can do some serious damage.

Supreme

Supreme and Mophie are no strangers, but this will be the first time they make a powerstation for jumping cars.

Supreme

Supreme's name badge stickers will come in packs of 100 and will almost certainly be used at company events desperately trying hard to be cool.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, so head over to Supreme's preview page to check out its full lineup for the upcoming season.