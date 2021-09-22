Supreme does the absolute most with its wild $24,000 Hästens mattress

Supreme wants you to sleep on its next drop. The brand debuted a collaboration with Swedish mattress manufacturer Hästens on Instagram, showing off a king-size continental bed complete with red and white plaid Supreme branding. In the inaugural post, someone can be seen enjoying the luxury of the mattress, sleeping peacefully as visuals of weed, blood, and traffic appear in the background.

Yet the branded bed may be more of a nightmare than a sweet dream — it’s rumored to cost $23,990, making the mattress one of Supreme’s most expensive housewares ever. And even if hypebeasts already own one of the brand’s $1,300 fridges or $78 lawn chairs, paying nearly $24,000 to further their Supreme living spaces seems pointless: Actual use of the bed would require sheets, covering up all branding.

Buyers will have to decide whether they want to sleep solely on the mattress or cover it up in fake Supreme sheets to maintain its branding. Either way seems to ensure the bed will get little use from anyone besides its owner.

Actual quality — Branding aside, Supreme’s mattress is one of the best. Hästen has been producing mattresses since 1852, and prides itself on being one of the best in the bedding industry. Its mattresses, including Supreme’s iteration, include 27 layers of horsetail hair, cotton and wool, flax, and pocket springs for a supportive, comfortable sleep.

Beneath the branding. Hästens

A Swedish pine frame supports Supreme’s mattress alongside 3.5-inch Hästens Oiled Beech legs. Measuring out at 76 inches by 80 inches, the bed is big enough for you to spread out and enjoy your dreams, which likely consist of scoring more Supreme.

Hästen’s Maranga mattress, the model used in its Supreme collaboration, is touted as one of its most affordable. Ranging from $10,000 to nearly $20,000, the bedding is already a luxury. With Supreme involved, its price heightens $4,000 — you can decide whether the brand’s red and white color scheme is worth the inflation.