Supreme has dug up some bangers from The North Face for the latest collaboration dropping this week. Remote Terrain Gear is a rare line from TNF that only lasted for a few seasons in the late '90s but has been heralded for its versatility. As the pickaxe logo suggests, RTG is designed for climbing — a designation most clearly visible in the jacket's tall hood, meant for a helmet.

It's all in the vest — The flagship of the collection is the RTG jacket and utility vest, which can be zipped together or worn separately for one hell of a technical garment. Both are made from Gore-Tex nylon, and the jacket is seam-sealed and waterproof. The dynamic vest features hella pockets, an adjustable harness for optimal fit, and a large pouch in the rear to house a hydration pack.

Supreme

Unpacking the rest — For Gorpcore enthusiasts and hypebeasts alike, the jacket-vest combo will be a must cop — especially in the striking grey and electric green version. Further commemorating the vest's appeal is a graphic T-shirt, which looks like the granola equivalent of a tuxedo tee. The turtleneck, however, is unimpeachable. It features both Supreme and TNF's logo on the neck, allowing its wearers to give off an air of sophistication and fuckboi bonafides. Rounding out the collection is a fleece — you know the other pieces are serious if it takes this long to mention a fleece — backpack, utility pouch, balaclava, and a pair of fleece gloves. All, save for the tee, arrive in an array of vivid colors.

Beat the bots — The past few Supreme x TNF collaborations have gone by without much fanfare, but I reckon the hype will be back at its peak this week. As always, the collection will drop Thursday on Supreme's site at 11 a.m. EST, as well as appearing in stores. Securing the pieces will likely be harder than scaling an ice wall, so be quick with the fingers.