Supreme's extremely limited Leica binoculars are finally dropping soon

Amongst Supreme's SS20 accessory lineup was an emphasis on birdwatching. While it may have seemed like a strange choice for a streetwear brand, Supreme's home base of New York City is actually one of the best spots for birding in the country because of Central Park.

Supreme collaborated with Audoban on a Box Logo-adorned birdcall, and pair of Leica binoculars was also supposed to release during the season. For some reason, the SS20 season ended without a binocular release — but they're now due to arrive this week in an extremely small run.

The news comes not from Supreme, but from Leica, which is an unusual occurrence for all things Supreme. The German lens specialists confirmed its collaborative Ultravid 8x20 binoculars will release this fall and be limited to just 182 units. An exact date hasn't yet bet confirmed, but it'll be business as usual with availability on Supreme's webstore and in its physical locations.

Prepare to shell out — Because it's Leica we're talking about here, the Supreme binoculars won't come cheap. The Ultravid 8x20 is a compact set of binoculars with an 8x magnification at close range. They're waterproof at up to 16.5 feet and use nitrogen filling to prevent fogging. Leica boasts that the rubber coating is "inseparable" from the metal housing in "even the harshest of conditions."

Binoculars for amateurs, these are not. In house, the Ultravid 8x20 is priced at $749 — and we could see a slight markup with Supreme. Leica's binoculars typically come with a woven carrying strap, eyepiece cover, and Codura case, and it's likely those will be branded by Supreme as well.

The Supreme difference — As is to be expected, the Supreme binoculars are done up in their signature shade of red with its Futura logo on both sides. Demand would have already been high regardless of the units, but with just 182, it'll be an especially hot item.

It's unclear why exactly the binoculars were delayed, but it could have been because of import issues caused by the pandemic. Whatever the case, one of the most anticipated accessories of SS20 will finally see the light of day. And for the rare cross-section of hypebeasts and birdwatchers, their collection can be completed.