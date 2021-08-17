Ride this: Supreme put its famous logo all over a New York City subway line

Well, here’s one we didn’t see coming. If you can't afford the upcoming Supreme-branded spinner rims, or if you live in New York City and don’t have a car for them in the first place, you can still make the $2 billion box logo a part of your daily commute — by riding in it. Ahead of its Fall / Winter 2021 drop, Supreme has taken its iconic logo to the New York City rails, wrapping train cars along the L line with its signature red background and white sans-serif moniker.

The surprise collaboration between Supreme and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is a fitting marketing move for one of the most bonkers Supreme collections we’ve seen in a while. No one knows how to make a statement like Supreme, and it can’t get much bigger than an army of box logos making their way through Brooklyn. This also marks an interesting shift for the $2 billion brand — rather than slapping its logo on private collectibles, this collaboration only touches public infrastructure, making this a pure spectacle instead of a resale opportunity. You’re unlikely to see an entire L train car on Grailed anytime soon.

Frequent rider — This isn’t the first collaboration between Supreme and the New York City MTA. Supreme’s Spring / Summer 2017 collection included box logo-branded MetroCards, stocked in select stations throughout Manhattan. The vague drop caused chaos in NYC subway stations, which practically became hypebeast casinos as Supreme fans warmed MetroCard machines in hopes of getting a box logo-branded card. A 2017-era Supreme MetroCard currently runs for $100 on the resale market (for a single ride, a MetroCard “retails” for just $2.75).