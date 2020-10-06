Supreme's dropping long-sleeve Box Logo and Ghostface Killah T-shirts

Supreme is no stranger to the Wu-Tang Clan, having collaborated with RZA, GZA, Raekwon, and Ol' Dirty Bastard. Now the brand is partnering with Ghostface Killah, who appeared with Raekwon on one of the most iconic Supreme tees of all-time, as part of its FW20 T-shirt drop.

Naturally, Supreme has chosen Supreme Clientele as the Ghostface album to highlight. Old heads will recognize the T-shirt as a reference to another Supreme tee from 2000, a bootleg that read only "Clientele." On the rear of the 20-year old tee is the phrase "Remarkable Armor," a reference to the line "His remarkable armor is supreme" from the song 'Wu Banga 101.'

This time, the title is completed and the full tracklist for Supreme Clientele appears on the back of the shirt. It'll release this Thursday, October 8, along with seven other new T-shirts.

Supreme

What else is in store? — An oversized Smurf graphic will continue the capsule released last week, but what'll grab the most attention is a long-sleeve Box Logo tee. This is the first time Supreme has released its most covetable item as a long-sleeve, not counting a black-on-black version that was only given to friends and family. For its official release, the long-sleeve will release in black, white, heather grey, red, orange, yellow, purple, navy, and green. Unfortunately, the chances of you beating the bots out for one are about as great as seeing a Smurf in real life.

The rest of the T-shirts should be more attainable, including a new sun and scratch graphics and a big ol' pile of pills. Another musical collaboration comes in the Supreme Dicks tee that bears the same name as an experimental rock group with a cult following. Rounding out the range is a new "Ultra Fresh" graphic, which could be seen as a companion piece of sorts to the Colgate toothpaste releasing this week.

You know the drill — Get ready to move your fingers with precision at 11 a.m. E.T. Thursday, when Supreme's online store will be updated with all the new goods. You'll also be able to find the T-shirts at Supreme's physical locations, provided you can get in on time.

Supreme

Supreme