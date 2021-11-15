Supreme’s retro Missoni collab is all about knitted, colorful apparel

As plummeting temperatures declare the start of sweater weather, Supreme is teaming up with the master of knitwear. Missoni — the Italian luxury house best known for its distinctive and vibrant knitwear — has helped the streetwear brand create a range of knit jackets, sweaters, polos, and hoodies, seemingly channeling retro ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s styles.

Supreme’s website details the story behind the Missoni brand, adding a deeper meaning to the collaboration. Founded by newly married couple Ottavio Missoni and Rosita Jelmini, the Italian luxury label started as a small knitwear studio which specialized in lightwear knits. Missoni and Jelmini, who both had extensive garment experience, combined their knowledge to found their brand, with Missoni designing its signature geometric patterns and Jelmini designing its clothing silhouettes. The Missoni label has since expanded into a global brand, offering evening wear, swimwear, fragrances, furniture, and now, streetwear partnerships.

Finally, a collaboration with meaning — Combining Missoni’s vibrant patterns with Supreme’s modern design, the duo have crafted a colorful selection of co-branded knitwear — or wearable art, as the streetwear brand implies. Supreme notes that while Missoni itself is Italian, its famous patterns take inspiration from Guatemalan, Aztec, and Incan textiles, or Abstract, Impressionist, and Art Deco paintings.

And as the luxury label’s original designs were mapped out on graph paper, Supreme has paid a similar attention to detail on its collaboration, referencing Missoni’s history of earth tones, clashing sequences, and bold branding. With a clear meaning behind the clothing, this partnership could be Supreme’s best this year.

A knit fit — Three reversible jackets boast a knit look as well as an insulated puffer look, all flaunting Missoni and Supreme branding. Blue, white, yellow, and Supreme’s signature red decorate the first coat; earthy tones like green, teal, brown, and orange dress the second; the third arrives in neutral gray, white, and black shades.

Graphic sweaters, which depict New York City buildings in a multitude of colors, come in icy blue, shady gray, and rainbow hues. Both Missoni and Supreme’s logos have been incorporated into the pattern, plastered onto a building graphic much like a billboard.

More logo-centric pieces, like half-zip polos and hoodies, offer laidback styles that still celebrate Missoni’s marbled knit textiles and colorful designs. Three knit bucket hats — each matching the hues of the reversible jackets — cap off the collection, flaunting both Missoni and Supreme branding.

