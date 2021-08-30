Supreme teams with the New York Yankees for track suits, denim, and more

Two of New York City’s most recognizable brands are teaming up once again as Supreme announces its second-ever collaboration with the New York Yankees. While their first capsule six years ago saw Supreme taking on the iconic ball cap among other fare pulled directly from the sport, the new assortment has very little to do with baseball.

Matching sets are the name of the game, with tracksuits, denim tops and bottoms, and sweatsuits all boasting the Yankees logo. The iconography synonymous with the city itself gets an all-over print on jeans and a denim jacket, while on the sweatpants and hoodies it's applied with an airbrush effect along with the NYC skyline.

A T-shirt continues the air-brush effect with an all-over print for the Yankees logo on the front, and an otherwise bare rear with Supreme’s name running from sleeve to sleeve. But for all there is to look at in the rest of the collection, the best apparel of all has to be the tracksuits, which come in either Yankees blue and grey or green and black.

Not quite as monumental the second time — It was a big deal when Supreme and the Yankees first collaborated in 2015, and the fitted cap (yes, those were still big then) and Box Logo tee were as close to must-haves in this crazy world of ours. The collection also included baseball jerseys, satin coaches jackets, and pendants — bringing hype to classic baseball apparel and accessories.

Supreme is even bigger today than six years ago and the Yankees are still, well, the Yankees. And yet the second collection still feels like something that’ll pass by with but a fraction of the excitement for the first official meeting for two of NYC’s most exported brands. By avoiding baseball gear or another Box Logo, the two brands are holding out on what they do best and thus what we would want most. Even the tracksuit, as well as it's done, can’t compare to items with much more history behind them.

There is hope, however, as Supreme has announced more items than it's shown and said only “select pieces” will release at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 through its website and physical locations. Presumably, that means an unseen fitted hat and down jacket, among other items, will arrive at a later date. For now, though, we can only comment on what we’ve seen — and so far, the second series of Supreme and the Yankees isn’t putting many points on the board.