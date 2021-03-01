Supreme’s star-studded Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker finally drops this week

After months of leaked pictures and rumored release dates, the star-studded Supreme Dunks are finally set to release — and soon. The streetwear brand confirmed its collaborative sneaker with Nike would drop this week, leaving consumers scrambling to figure out which of the four designs they should go after.

Coming in “Black,” “Mean Green,” “Hyper Blue,” and “Barkroot Brown,” the latest team-up from Supreme and Nike SB references their Dunk High Pro SB release from 2003. Both sneakers share a star-studded design, but the upcoming drop differs from the ‘03 launch in a few ways — some more obvious than others. The original release only included red, orange, and blue colors, while also coming in a High silhouette, rather than today’s Low. Dunk history buffs may also recall that the OG came in a silver box, instead of the scheduled purple for this year’s launch. Of course, none of these details will derail consumers from attempting to cop the funky Dunk.

Star of the show — Supreme and Nike’s latest creation boasts a premium white leather base accented by bright overlays of debossed faux crocodile skin. The hue of the overlays depends on which color Dunk you purchase — though I think we’d all settle for any shade. “Metallic Gold” stars surround the shoe’s Swoosh branding, while other shiny gold details can be seen on the tongue branding, heel branding, and luxurious-looking “SUPREME” lace dubraes.

Supreme

And while this Dunk isn’t dropping in its original red shade, it wouldn’t be complete without Supreme’s signature color. Red insoles yield both Supreme and Nike SB branding, and a tag hanging from the outside of the shoe sees a red accent as well. A dual-branded, plastic “World Famous” hangtag decorates the outside of the sneaker, and it’s up to the wearer to decide just how hype they want their Dunks to look.

Black laces tie up the shoe while also boasting “World Famous” on their aglets. Below foot, a white midsole rounds off the look, complemented by rubber outsoles that continue the color scheme found on the overlays.

Supreme

Rapid release — This collaborative Dunk features detailing to make a sneakerhead swoon — and we’re sure many have their eye on the prize. Supreme confirmed its Nike SB Dunk Low would see a global release, and is scheduled to hit the States on March 4 at 11 a.m. ET.

As most Nike collaborations drop on SNKRS, or at least see a secondary drop there, consumers were expecting Supreme’s sneaker to launch on the platform. But Nike hasn’t announced anything yet, and so far the Dunks are only scheduled to drop on Supreme’s website.

The two brands have already solidified their exclusivity with past sold-out drops, so we hope to see a second release of these Dunks. Although, if they do drop on SNKRS, a draw might decide your footwear fate.